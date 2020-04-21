Mi. 29. April | mit Niklas Wandt | Yussef Dayes, Tom Misch, Zara McFarlane

Neuer Abschnitt
Storm Before The Calm
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
I Did It For You
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
The Future Ain‘t The Same As It Used 2 B feat. New Sector Movement
Neon Phusion
River People
Weather Report
Just Around The Corner
Herbie Hancock
Sampling und Synthese: EMS VCS 3
Neuer Abschnitt
Any Color You Like
Pink Floyd
On The Run
Pink Floyd
Oxygen Part 1
Jean Michel Jarre
Love without sound
White Noise
Yoshio Machida
Ein Beitrag von Keno Mescher
Neuer Abschnitt
Who I Am & Why I Am Where I Am
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Speak Low
Anne Young & Yuji Ohno Trio
The Phantom
Duke Pearson
Angie La La feat. Leron Thomas
Zara McFarlane
Warlock
Web Web
Quiet Fire
Roy Haynes
Checklist
Clemens Orth Trio
Nightrider
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
What Kinda Music
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
Moondance
Van Morrison
Expansions
Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes
Moderation: Niklas Wandt
Redaktion: Tinka Koch