Mi. 29. April | mit Niklas Wandt | Yussef Dayes, Tom Misch, Zara McFarlane

Musikauswahl von Michael Rütten. Mit einer neuen Episode unserer Reihe Sampling und Synthese von Keno Mescher.

Yussef Dayes

Jazz & World: Yussef Dayes, Tom Misch, Zara McFarlane

WDR 3 Jazz & World 29.04.2020 01:55:48 Std. Verfügbar bis 06.05.2020 WDR 3

Storm Before The Calm
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

I Did It For You
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

The Future Ain‘t The Same As It Used 2 B feat. New Sector Movement
Neon Phusion

River People
Weather Report

Just Around The Corner
Herbie Hancock

Sampling und Synthese: EMS VCS 3

Peter Zinovieff im seinem Londoner EMS Studio

Any Color You Like
Pink Floyd

On The Run
Pink Floyd

Oxygen Part 1
Jean Michel Jarre

Love without sound
White Noise

Yoshio Machida

Ein Beitrag von Keno Mescher

Who I Am & Why I Am Where I Am
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Speak Low
Anne Young & Yuji Ohno Trio

The Phantom
Duke Pearson

Angie La La feat. Leron Thomas
Zara McFarlane

Warlock
Web Web

Quiet Fire
Roy Haynes

Checklist
Clemens Orth Trio

Nightrider
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

What Kinda Music
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Moondance
Van Morrison

Expansions
Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes

Moderation: Niklas Wandt
Redaktion: Tinka Koch

