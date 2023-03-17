Glotz und Gloria - Der COSMO Serien-Podcast
"Extrapolations": Klimakrise in Serien mit Samira El Ouassil und Scott Burns
Stand: 17.03.2023, 09:00 Uhr
Die Klimakrise taucht immer häufiger in Serien auf. "Extrapolations" wurde von Serienpodcasterin Vanessa Schneider und Kolumnistin und Klimaerzählungs-Expertin Samira El Ouassil sehnlichst erwartet. Hält die Near-Future-Serie von Scott Burns mit Promis wie Edward Norton, Meryl Streep oder Sienna Miller, was sie verspricht?
Von Emily Thomey & Jörn Behr
"Extrapolations"
"Years and Years"
"Contagion"
"Don't look up"
Wo:
"Extrapolations" läuft bei appleTV+, "Years and Years" könnt ihr sehen bei Magenta TV, appleTV+, Amazon und Google, "Contagion" könnt ihr auf sämtlichen Plattformen finden u.a. appleTV+, Amazon, Youtube, sky und "Don’t look up" läuft bei Netflix.
