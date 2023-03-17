Live hören
WDRcosmo - COSMO kurdi
20.00 - 21.00 Uhr COSMO kurdi
Mail ins Studio Playlist und Titelsuche
"Extrapolations" - Sienna Miller sitzt angeschnallt in einem Flugzeug. durch das Fenster sieht man riesige brennende Flächen.

Glotz und Gloria - Der COSMO Serien-Podcast

"Extrapolations": Klimakrise in Serien mit Samira El Ouassil und Scott Burns

Stand: 17.03.2023, 09:00 Uhr

Die Klimakrise taucht immer häufiger in Serien auf. "Extrapolations" wurde von Serienpodcasterin Vanessa Schneider und Kolumnistin und Klimaerzählungs-Expertin Samira El Ouassil sehnlichst erwartet. Hält die Near-Future-Serie von Scott Burns mit Promis wie Edward Norton, Meryl Streep oder Sienna Miller, was sie verspricht?

Von Emily Thomey & Jörn Behr

COSMO Glotz und Gloria - Sendebild

"Extrapolations": Klimakrise in Serien mit Samira El Ouassil und Scott Burns

COSMO Glotz & Gloria 17.03.2023 46:21 Min. Verfügbar bis 15.03.2028 COSMO


Download

"Extrapolations"

Dieses Element beinhaltet Daten von YouTube. Sie können die Einbettung auf unserer Datenschutzseite deaktivieren.

"Years and Years"

Dieses Element beinhaltet Daten von YouTube. Sie können die Einbettung auf unserer Datenschutzseite deaktivieren.

"Contagion"

Dieses Element beinhaltet Daten von YouTube. Sie können die Einbettung auf unserer Datenschutzseite deaktivieren.

"Don't look up"

Dieses Element beinhaltet Daten von YouTube. Sie können die Einbettung auf unserer Datenschutzseite deaktivieren.

Wo:

"Extrapolations" läuft bei appleTV+, "Years and Years" könnt ihr sehen bei Magenta TV, appleTV+, Amazon und Google, "Contagion" könnt ihr auf sämtlichen Plattformen finden u.a. appleTV+, Amazon, Youtube, sky und "Don’t look up" läuft bei Netflix.

Kontakt zu Emily und Jörn: 

Mail: glotzundgloria@wdr.de

Podcasts

COSMO Glotz und Gloria - Sendebild

COSMO Glotz und Gloria - Der Serien-Podcast

Emily Thomey und Jörn Behr müssen schon Brillen tragen, weil sie so viele Serien glotzen. Warum dann nicht auch einfach drüber reden? Im COSMO Serien-Podcast "Glotz und Gloria" geht es um Aktuelles und Kommendes, Hypes und Fails.  |  mehr

Darstellung: zum Seitenanfang