Der Soundtrack von... Lætitia Sadier - der Podcast (English)

COSMO Der Soundtrack von …. . 30:01 Min. . Verfügbar bis 31.01.2023. COSMO.

Lætitia Sadier is the voice of Stereolab. The singer and musician from France has been shaping the avant-garde of pop music since the 90s. No one sings as beautifully melancholic as Laetitia Sadier. With her band Stereolab, she has reinvented indie pop: radiated Krautrock meets cool New Wave and easy listening from vintage synthesizers. As a solo artist, she has collaborated with rap god Tyler the Creator, the electronica experimental duo Mouse on Mars and hip hop great Common, among others. In her soundtrack, Lætitia Sadier tells us about her connection to black music, the beginnings of Stereolab and her favourite collabos.

