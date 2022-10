COSMO-Musikchef Francis Gay erhält Excellence Award der WOMEX

Bom Dia,

It’s quite strange for me to stand here. Normally I am the one asking questions. I let the others do the talking. When the message about this award reached me, a movie started running before my eyes. What led to this moment? I quickly realized that people made me who I am today. People like David Byrne because he made the album who changed for me everything / called my life in the bush of ghosts. 1981.The one and only Ben Mendelson, because he opened my mind with 3m3 + Globe Style records. Ben would say: "Worldwide your guide, worldwider your guider, worldwidest your guidest." Ben and C. Borkowski from Piranha, because at the beginning of the 90s they had the great idea to create this small family meeting of music aficionados called Womex.



A great inspiration for me was Cesaria Evora, with her amazing songs and poetry, Cesaria did something extraordinary: she put the music of a very small islands archipelago on the world map. Cabo Verde! What an experience at a cesaria concert, you are sitting there and you understand that parts of her music are part of you. Thank you Jose da Silva. And Claudia Roth, she was the manager of a german Punk Band, now she is Minister of State for Culture in Germany and helps artists. Thank you also for everything you did for the music Lucy Duran, as journalist and producer of great records.



I would also like to mention a fantastic network here that is doing a crazy good job: Laboratorio Fanstasma in Sao Paolo. Fighting for their people and great music, against post-fascism. Fioti/Emicida. Thank you of course to my COSMO music team from Cologne, great journalists and music lovers, lovely people who like me are fighting against the fact that 95 % of the music news concern mainstream. Nothing against Beyonce and Drake… But I’s much more then that!

At COSMO, we try together to decode the world through the stories behind the music. Many names, I know but this is the short list.But I would of course like to thank the jury and the WOMEX Team for this award, although I know that I am only one of many here. Professional excellence! You all here practice this all year round. You know, the WOMEX is a very privileged institution. This is a wonderful idea, a global village but also a place where we have obligations.



The obligation to build bridges.

The obligation to address global inequalities such as the struggle for democracy, corruption, climate change, misinformation, gender issues, migration.

The obligation to keep our community alive. Each of us has something to contribute. There are so many different ways to do that. It’s up to each and veryone of you to find a role in this community and use your privilege to really make a difference.



I remember going to the very first Womex as a young journalist in 1994, with three microphones. And then I surprisingly got a showcase as a DJ. 60 min – it was the first DJ Night ever at WOMEX. It went well. One year later thre couples came up to me, thanked me for my DJ set and told me they all had met that night on the dance floor! And one couple just welcomed a baby. That was one of my first contributions to 28 years of WOMEX. What we do here matters. Whether in people’s lives or in politics. It’s everywhere. Music is at the center. And as Fela Kuti said: music is a weapon, our weapon!